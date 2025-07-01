Russia successfully tests its 50-qubit computer

MOSCOW, July 1. /TASS/. Russia has successfully tested a 50-qubit quantum computer, the Lebedev Physical Institute (FIAN) told TASS.

Successful completion of the tests would pave the way for the production of serial samples of quantum computers and their commercial use, the research center added.

The 50-qubit computer was built using cold ion technology as part of the Quantum Computing roadmap under the aegis of Russia’s state-run nuclear company, Rosatom. "Ion computers with fewer than 500 qubits are the most advanced type of quantum machine. <…> During the tests, the key characteristics of the computer were explored, including the reliability of one-and two-qubit operations as well as the coherence time, or the amount of time a qudit can maintain its quantum state before decoherence occurs," Ilya Zalivako, a FIAN researcher, told TASS.

Also, the researchers used tasks that will enable real quantum computing in the future. Among other things, they implemented the Grover algorithm to search unordered databases, calculated the structure of several molecules, and simulated a number of dynamical systems.