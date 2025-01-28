Russia’s satellite constellation to grow to 650 devices by 2030

MOSCOW, January 28. /TASS/. Russia’s satellite constellation is expected to grow to about 650 state-owned satellites as part of the National Project, dubbed "The Development of Multi-Satellite Orbital Constellation," Yury Borisov, CEO of Russia’s Roscosmos State Space Corporation, said.

"This year, an ambitious national project will commence, which is aimed at strengthening our position in space and assisting our industry in becoming the driving force to ensure our technological sovereignty. The project’s goal is to create a multi-satellite constellation of about 650 devices by 2030," Borisov pointed out at the plenary session of the 49th Academic Space Readings in memory of Soviet space pioneer Sergey Korolev (the Korolev Readings).

He stressed that the number did not include commercial satellites. "This is more than just a number. Each satellite will become Russia’s eyes, ears, and voice in space, enabling advanced communication, navigation, and Earth monitoring," the Roscosmos chief added.

According to him, the national project includes five federal projects. One of them, called Sphere, is aimed at the comprehensive development of space information technologies. Work with private companies is underway in accordance with the Space Cooperation federal project; the Production federation project’s goal is to ensure a transition to the assembly-line production of devices, while the Methane federal project aims to create new-generation multi-use launch vehicles based on environmentally friendly components.

Borisov noted that Roscosmos was implementing the fifth national project, titled Scientific and Educational Satellites, together with the Ministry of Education and Science. He said that the work involved training at least 40,000 specialists through new educational programs and developing a series of small scientific and educational spacecraft. The Roscosmos CEO emphasized that at least 20 new models of rocket and space vehicles were expected to be created after the project was implemented.