2023 Nobel Prizes begin with naming of winner in physiology or medicine

STOCKHOLM, October 2. /TASS/. This year’s Nobel Prize announcements will be made in the Swedish capital on October 2-9, with the 2023 prize decisions in physiology or medicine to be announced on Monday.

The Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences will announce its prize decision in physics on October 3 and in chemistry on October 4. The Nobel Prize in literature will be revealed in Oslo on October 5, and the winner of the 2023 Nobel Peace Prize will be announced on October 6.

The new laureate of the Sveriges Riksbank prize in economic sciences in memory of Alfred Nobel will be announced on October 9.