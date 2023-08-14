Roscosmos plans to participate in International Astronautical Congress in 2023

PATRIOT PARK /Moscow region/, August 14. /TASS/. Roscosmos plans to participate in the International Astronautical Congress this year, Deputy Director General of Russia’s state space corporation for International Cooperation Sergey Saveliev told journalists at the Army-2023 forum.

"There are such plans," he said in response to a corresponding question.

The International Astronautical Congress is an annual event held under the auspices of the International Astronautical Federation (IAF) and is one of the main space events. In 2022, Russia did not participate in the congress because most of its participants were denied visas, despite the fact that Russia has been a member of the IAF since 1993 and is represented in the bureau of this organization.

The Army-2023 International Military-Technical Forum is taking place at the Patriot Congress and Exhibition Center, the Alabino shooting range and the Kubinka airfield on August 14-20.