Russia’s Glonass-K navigation satellite delivered into orbit

MOSCOW, July 7. /TASS/. A Fregat booster delivered a Glonass-K navigation satellite into the designated orbit, Russia’s Defense Ministry reported on Thursday.

"The Fregat booster successfully orbited the Russian Glonass-K navigation space vehicle," the ministry said in a statement.

The Fregat booster making part of a Soyuz-2.1b carrier rocket orbited the satellite at the designated time, the ministry specified.

"The launch of the Soyuz-2.1b carrier rocket and the delivery of the Glonass-K satellite by the Fregat booster into orbit proceeded in the normal mode," the ministry stressed.

The Soyuz-2.1b carrier rocket blasted off from the Plesetsk spaceport in the Arkhangelsk Region in Russia’s north at 12:18 p.m. Moscow time on July 7.

The Glonass-K is a third-generation satellite of the Russian global navigation satellite system (Glonass). The satellite was engineered and manufactured by the Reshetnev Information Satellite Systems Company (part of Russia’s State Space Corporation Roscosmos). The satellite was developed to replace the Glonass-M family of space vehicles.