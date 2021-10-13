Sputnik Light may serve as universal booster for most COVID jabs, says RDIF chief

MOSCOW, October 13. /TASS/. Russia’s Sputnik Light jab may become a universal booster for most coronavirus vaccines due to its high efficacy, Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) CEO Kirill Dmitriev told reporters on Wednesday.

"The mRNA vaccines need a booster since their efficacy drops a few months after the injection. We believe that Sputnik Light can act as a universal booster jab for many vaccines, given this jab’s very high effectiveness against the Delta variant. And we will be offering the Sputnik shot as a booster revaccination after other inoculations in order to step up effectiveness," Dmitriev said.

According to the Gamaleya National Research Center for Epidemiology and Microbiology, the one-shot Sputnik Light jab (the first dose of the two-shot Sputnik V jab) has shown 70% efficacy against the Delta variant (the prevalent coronavirus variant in Russia) for three months after vaccination.

The jab has demonstrated an efficacy of over 75% in the over-60 age group. Moreover, Sputnik Light has demonstrated "a superior efficacy than some two-shot vaccines, which have shown a major decline in efficacy against the Delta variant to less than 50% five months after injection," the RDIF said on its website.

Sputnik Light is the first dose of the Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine, which was authorized in Russia on August 11, 2020. To date, Sputnik V has been approved for use in 70 countries with a cumulative population of four billion people. On March 4, the EU regulator announced the start of Sputnik V’s rolling review.