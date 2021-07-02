Expert believes world passed ‘equator’ of coronavirus pandemic, hardest time left behind

MOSCOW, July 2. /TASS/. The world crossed the so-called equator of the pandemic back in February, and the most difficult period is behind, so the incidence rates of COVID-19 are not expected to soar exponentially, said Alexander Lukashev, director of the Martsinovsky Institute of Medical Parasitology, Tropical and Vector-Borne Diseases, in a televised interview on Rossiya-24 channel on Friday.

"I believe it can be said today that we have gone through the hardest time of the pandemic, as we crossed the equator at some point in February. What we have now is already the tail. Yes, it is unpleasant. Yes, it is a new threat, but now we are not facing that danger of explosive growth, which happened last year. Now we know that we are not expecting a catastrophe," he said.

Lukashev pointed out that the coronavirus pandemic has evolved into a problem that can be addressed "routinely" as there are already scientific means, knowledge and vaccines.

"I think the worst has been left behind," he concluded.

According to the latest statistics, about 183 million people have been infected with coronavirus worldwide and more than 3.9 million deaths have been reported.

To date, 5,561,360 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Russia, with 5,035,518 patients having recovered from the disease. Russia’s latest data indicates 136,565 fatalities nationwide. Earlier, the Russian government set up an Internet hotline to keep the public updated on the coronavirus situation.