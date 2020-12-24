Russian Antarctic researchers beef up measures after reports of COVID at Chilean station

ST. PETERSBURG, December 24. /TASS/. Russia’s research stations in the Antarctic have ramped up anti-coronavirus measures following reports of positive coronavirus tests at a Chilean station, a spokesperson for the Arctic and Antarctic Research Institute told TASS on Thursday.

According to media reports, 36 people at Chile’s General Bernardo O'Higgins base tested positive for coronavirus.

"No coronavirus cases have been recorded at Russian research stations so far. Staff members will undergo a quarantine in St. Petersburg and aboard a ship before arriving at the station. The Novolazarevskaya and Progress stations have limited contacts with other research facilities," the spokesperson pointed out. According to the Arctic and Antarctic Research Institute, personnel at the Bellingshausen station, which is located close to other countries’ bases, have decided to maintain contact with foreign researchers only through online communication means. The Vostok and Mirny stations are located far away from foreign stations.

There are five permanent Russian research stations in the Antarctic, while another five stations are seasonal. The Russian Antarctic Expedition operates on the continent year-round.