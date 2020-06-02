Innovation center Skolkovo is not Silicon Valley’s counterpart — directors board chair

MOSCOW, June 2. /TASS/. The innovation center Skolkovo is not Russia’s equivalent of the United States’ Silicon Valley, being fundamentally different from it by a number of parameters, the chairman of the Skolkovo Board of Directors, Viktor Vekselberg, told TASS in an interview.

"Let us dot the i’s. First and foremost, Skolkovo is not a counterpart of the Silicon Valley. Comparing the two is inappropriate and even absurd. The Silicon Valley’s ecosystem, which emerged spontaneously, is more than 50 years old. The valley stretches a hundred kilometers from San Francisco to San Jose. It incorporates dozens of cities and large industrial facilities. At Skolkovo we merely support projects at a certain stage — from idea to prototype. There will never be any large-scale manufacturing operations," he said.

The Skolkovo Foundation is one of Russia’s leading development institutions, established in 2010 to support and develop innovative enterprise, implement cutting-edge research projects and create highly successful high-tech companies on the global market.