Skolkovo Foundation, STS-Forum inked cooperation agreement

KYOTO, October 7. /TASS/. The Skolkovo Foundation and the STS-Forum signed an agreement within the framework of the Science and Technology in Society (STS) Forum on cooperation at the providing for an annual seminar in Skolkovo under auspices of the STS-Forum, a spokesperson of the Secretariat of Deputy Prime Minister Maxim Akimov told TASS on Monday.

"The agreement implies holding an annual seminar in Skolkovo under auspices of the STS-Forum, one of the most reputed global expert platforms in the sphere of modern technologies development. The first seminar is scheduled to be held in June 2020. Current topics of modern technologies development are planned to be highlighted in the course of discussions - artificial intelligence, development prospects of modern medical technologies, and application of the Internet of Things," the spokesperson told TASS.

Artificial intelligence and healthcare can be key topics of such seminars, Akimov said earlier when speaking at the forum.

Kyoto hosts the 16th STS-Forum from October 6 to 8. The event is expected to gather more than 1,500 researchers, businessmen, politicians and public persons from more than 150 countries of the world, including Russia.