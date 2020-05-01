Assembly of first Angara-A5M carrier rocket for manned launches to begin in 2023

MOSCOW, May 1. /TASS/. Assembly of the first flight model of the new Russian Angara-A5M carrier rocket, designed to launch Oryol manned spacecraft, will begin in 2023, General Director of the Khrunichev Space Center Alexey Varochko told TASS.

"Given the cycle of its manufacture, we must begin assembling the flight prototype at the beginning of 2023," Varochko said.

According to him, the manned Angara will receive a modernized engine with increased thrust, which will provide additional reliability of the carrier and the safety of the crew. The new rocket will also have "additional equipment that provides protection from emergency situations and will save the crew in case of a life threat," Varochko added.

According to him, at the moment, the timing for Angara-A5M flight prototype availability remains the same - the end of 2024, restrictive measures due to the coronavirus pandemic did not affect this schedule.

Earlier, Head of Roscosmos Dmitry Rogozin said that the first manned Angara to launch spacecraft will be manufactured at an Omsk enterprise by 2024. According to him, it is planned to launch a reusable ship on it in 2024.