Space Research Institute to develop flight sample of lunar geological exploration probe

MOSCOW, April 3. /TASS/. The Russian Academy of Sciences’ Space Research Institute has held tests of an experimental sample of a gamma-and-neutron spectrometer for geological exploration of the Moon from the orbit and is about to start creating a flight sample, the chief of the institute’s nuclear planetology department, Igor Mitrofanov, has told TASS.

"We are through with the development, creation and testing of technological samples. Now we are about to proceed with the main phase — the creation of flight samples," Mitrofanov said.