Space Research Institute to develop flight sample of lunar geological exploration probe

MOSCOW, April 3. /TASS/. The Russian Academy of Sciences’ Space Research Institute has held tests of an experimental sample of a gamma-and-neutron spectrometer for geological exploration of the Moon from the orbit and is about to start creating a flight sample, the chief of the institute’s nuclear planetology department, Igor Mitrofanov, has told TASS.
"We are through with the development, creation and testing of technological samples. Now we are about to proceed with the main phase — the creation of flight samples," Mitrofanov said.
The date when the flight sample may be delivered remains unclear.
Earlier, Mitrofanov told TASS that the instrument installed on the Luna-26 orbiter will allow for scanning nearly the entire surface of the Moon. The instrument will measure the gamma radiation and flow of neutrons. On the basis of the accrued gamma radiation a general averaged map will be created that will allow for determining the composition and amount of volatile compounds on the Moon.
Earlier, the RAS Space Research Institute science doyen, Lev Zelyony, told TASS that the Luna-26 probe is to be launched in 2023-2024.