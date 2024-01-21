Death toll from Ukraine’s attack on Donetsk up to 27

DONETSK, January 21. /TASS/. The death toll from Ukraine’s shelling attack on a Donetsk market has risen to 27, head of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) Denis Pushilin said.

"As a result of Ukraine’s artillery shelling attack on the Tekstilshchik district, 27 civilians have died. Twenty-five more, including two teenagers, received various wounds," he wrote on his Telegram channel.

According to Pushilin, as many as 28 civilians were killed and 30 were wounded in Ukraine’s shelling attacks in Donetsk on Sunday. "The drivers of a repair brigade’s car, a man born in 1990, was wounded in in the Kuibyushevsky district when a munition was dropped from a drone. A man born in 1979 was killed and another man born in 1957 was wounded as a result of a shelling attack in this district," he wrote, adding that three civilians were wounded in Gorlovka.

Apart from that, in his words, eleven houses were damaged in Donetsk, Gorlovka, and Makeeyevka and nine civilian infrastructure facilities in Donetsk and Gorlovka.

In all, twenty-seven shelling attacks by Ukrainian troops were reported during the day, with 82 rounds fired. Ukrainian troops used 152mm and 155mm artillery systems and a combat drone. Coming under shelling were the cities of Donetsk, Gorlovka, Makeyevka, and Yasinovataya.