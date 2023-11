MOSCOW, November 5. /TASS/. Russia has sent the third batch of humanitarian aid to Gaza residents, the Emergencies Ministry said.

"Two special planes of the Russian Emergencies Ministry will deliver 60 tons of humanitarian cargoes for the citizens of the Gaza Strip. The Emergencies Ministry’s Il-76s have taken off from the international airport of Grozny to the Arab Republic of Egypt," the ministry said in a statement.