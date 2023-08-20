Air defenses use electronic warfare systems to suppress Ukrainian drone outside Moscow

MOSCOW, August 20. /TASS/. Kiev attempted to attack the area in and around Moscow with a drone, which was suppressed and crashed in the Stupino District outside Moscow, the Russian Defense Ministry said.

"An attempt of the Kiev regime to make a terrorist attack with a fixed-wing drone on facilities on the territory of Moscow and the Moscow Region was stopped at 4 am on August 20," the ministry said.

It said air defenses detected the drone when it flew over the Stupino District outside Moscow toward Moscow.

"The UAV was suppressed with electronic warfare means and went out of control, crashing in an unpopulated area. No casualties and damage have been reported," the ministry said.

Moscow Mayor Sergey Sobyanin said earlier that a Ukrainian drone had been stopped as it was flying toward Moscow overnight into Sunday.