BELGOROD, August 2. /TASS/. Russia’s air defenses have shot down a fixed-wing drone over the Belgorod Region, Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov wrote on his Telegram channel.

"Our air defense system operated in the Belgorod region and Yakovlevo urban district to bring down a fixed-wing UAV. Emergency services are clarifying information about the consequences on the ground," the regional governor said, adding that he has no information about any destruction or casualties.