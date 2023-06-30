Senseless to speak with Zelensky, says Lavrov

MOSCOW, July 1. /TASS/. It is pointless to speak with Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky as he doesn’t act independently, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said in an interview with the Radio and Television of Portugal media group.

"Everybody knows that Zelensky is in no way an independent figure. He is being told what to do, which policy to pursue. Of course, he is improvising while pursuing this course, depending on the situation on this concrete day. But it is senseless to speak with him," he said.

He drew attention to the Kiev-initiated meeting in Copenhagen, which was attended by Western diplomats. "Now, the West has baked a group of countries, which have met in Copenhagen these days. The entire Group of Seven. Plus, they invited BRICS countries, naturally, without Russia, Saudi Arabia, Turkey and Ukrainian representatives. China received an invitation but refused to take part in this event, thinking that it is doomed to failure and would be absolutely confrontational as its declared goal was to ensure the approval of Zelensky’s peace formula," Lavrov said, adding that everyone knows this formula.

"This ‘formula’ demands Russia’s capitulation and punishment, as well as reparations from us. And peace talks and peace agreements could allegedly be possible only after that," he noted.