MOSCOW, May 22. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova pointed out that both Artyomovsk (Bakhmut) and Japan’s Hiroshima were destroyed by the official Washington, commenting on Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky’s comparison of the aftermath of the nuclear bombing of Hiroshima to hostilities in Artyomovsk.

She pointed out that the Ukrainian president "compared Hiroshima, destroyed by an American nuclear bomb to Artyomovsk" on the sidelines of the G7 summit in Japan. "Well done, because the White House orchestrated both things," Zakharova said on her Telegram channel Sunday.