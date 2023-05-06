Prilepin’s staff in Donbass ready to help family of died fellow in arms

LUGANSK, May 7. /TASS/. The staff of write Zakhar Prilepin in Donbass is ready to help the family of writer’s comrade-in-arms Alexander Shubin, who died during the car explosion in the Nizhniy Novgorod Region, chief of staff Yury Mezinov told TASS.

"Regarding our deceased comrade, we never leave our own behind. We do not lose sight of families [of our comrades]," Mezinov said, answering the question whether the staff will help the Shubin’s family.

On Saturday morning, an explosive device went off in an Audi Q7 carrying writer Zakhar Prilepin. The incident occurred in the village of Pionersky, the Nizhny Novgorod Region. The writer was wounded and his driver killed. A criminal case was launched under article 205 of the Criminal Code (an act of terrorism).