Almost 6,670 new Covid cases registered in Russia with 59 fatalities

MOSCOW, December 3. /TASS/. The number of confirmed Covid cases in Russia increased by 6,669 in the past 24 hours, with 59 fatalities, the federal anti-crisis center told reporters Saturday.

One day earlier, 6,721 new cases and 57 fatalities were registered. The total case count now stands at 21,611,003, with 392,176 fatalities.

The number of recoveries increased by 5,132 versus 5,684 one day earlier, to a total of 21,014,391.

In the past 24 hours, 1,324 patients were hospitalized versus 1,150 one day earlier. The number of hospitalizations decreased in 28 regions, increased in 45 regions and did not change in 12 regions.