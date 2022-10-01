Russian diplomat slams London’s assistance in investigation into pipeline incident

MOSCOW, October 1. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said that the UK’s offer to assist Denmark in the investigation into sabotage at the Nord Stream and Nord Stream 2 gas pipelines resembled "foxes fighting for chickens’ rights."

"The UK offered Denmark its help in investigating sabotage at Nord Streams, the office of [UK] Prime Minister [Liz Truss] reported. Foxes are fighting for chickens’ rights," the diplomat wrote on her Telegram channel on Saturday.

Four Nord Stream gas pipeline leaks have been uncovered, with the most recent one being pinpointed by Sweden’s coast guard.

Earlier, the Nord Stream AG company reported that three threads of the Nord Stream 1 and 2 offshore gas pipelines had suffered unprecedented damage on Monday. Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov stated that Moscow was "deeply concerned about the news" and did not rule out that the pipelines’ operation could have been disrupted by an act of sabotage. Swedish seismologists later reported that two explosions had been recorded along the Nord Stream pipelines on Monday.

The UN Security Council will discuss the situation with the pipelines at a meeting on September 30 convened at Russia’s request. The Danish Energy Agency reported that a large amount of gas had spilled into the sea. Aircraft and ships are barred from approaching the site any closer than five nautical miles

Russian President Vladimir Putin asserted that the West was responsible for the situation. According to him, it has already "practically begun to destroy shared European energy infrastructure." He stressed that "it is obvious to all who is profiting from this.".