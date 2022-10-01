Plane runs off landing strip at airfield in Sevastopol, catches fire - governor

SEVASTOPOL, October 1. /TASS/. An aircraft ran off a landing strip at the Belbek airfield in Sevastopol and caught fire on Saturday, Governor Mikhail Razvozhaev wrote on his Telegram channel.

"An emergency situation at the Belbek airfield. According to rescuers, while landing, a plane ran off the landing strip and caught fire. Currently, firefighting units are working on site," he wrote.

Videos of black smoke, allegedly made at the site of the accident, are being spread on social networks. The governor urged to stay calm.