Russia, US to begin security talks in narrow format later on Sunday - diplomat

MOSCOW, January 9. /TASS/. The first round of Russia-US talks on security in Geneva is scheduled for the evening of January 9, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told the Voskresny Vecher (Sunday Evening) with Vladimir Solovyov program on the Rossiya-1 television channel.

"A plane carrying our diplomats and military already landed in Geneva today," the diplomat said, adding that late on January 9, they "are scheduled for the first round of narrow-format talks with Americans on security". "Tomorrow, this work will continue in the extended format," Zakharova said.

The Russian delegation includes representatives from the foreign and defense ministries.