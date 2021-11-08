Five Russian regions prolong non-working days due to coronavirus pandemic

MOSCOW, November 8. /TASS/. The authorities of the Novgorod, Kursk, Smolensk, Tomsk and Chelyabinsk regions have made decisions to prolong the period of non-working days after November 8 with the aim to stabilize the situation, as follows from information TASS obtained from the regional governments.

Earlier, President Vladimir Putin signed a decree to introduce a period of paid non-working days from October 30 to November 7. The regional authorities were empowered to prolong them at their sole discretion.

The Novgorod Region was the first to have extended the non-working period for one week, till November 14.

In Siberia, the non-working days were prolonged till November 14 in the Tomsk Region due to epidemiological tensions and low vaccination rates. Non-working days were prolonged in the Chelyabinsk and Kursk regions till November 12. In the Kursk region the non-working period had begun earlier, on October 25.

And in the Smolensk region non-working days, introduced on October 28, will last till November 10.