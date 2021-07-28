Nearly 20 mln people in Russia fully vaccinated with Sputnik V, says official

MOSCOW, July 29. /TASS/. Nearly 20 mln Russians have been fully vaccinated with Sputnik V, about 1 mln with the EpiVacCorona jab and about 300,000 with CoviVac, head of the Russian Federal Service for Surveillance on Consumer Rights Protection and Human Wellbeing Anna Popova stated on Wednesday.

"Today, our data shows that a huge number of people have been vaccinated already. Some 20 mln people have been fully vaccinated with Sputnik V, about 1 mln have been fully vaccinated with EpiVacCorona and about 300,000 have been vaccinated with the Chumakov Institute vaccine (CoviVac - TASS)," she said during a live feed organized by the Znanie Society to discuss COVID-19 vaccines.

The official expressed hope that soon, COVID vaccine certificates recognized by the World Health Organization (WHO) will be approved for Russian jabs.

Since the start of the pandemic, about 195.3 mln people have been diagnosed with COVID-19 globally, and over 4.1 mln have died. Russia has documented 6,195,232 cases of COVID-19, 5,547,529 patients have recovered and 156,178 have died.