Militant who resisted arrest killed in Crimea — FSB

SIMFEROPOL, May 11. /TASS/. A member of international terrorist organizations offered armed resistance to arrest and was killed in Crimea, the regional department of Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB) said on Tuesday.

"A clandestine security operation to detain a wanted member of international terrorist organizations was carried out with support of the FSB and the National Guard of Russia. During the operation, carried out in the Simferopol city district, the suspect opened fire at FSB officers, thus offering armed resistance. In the course of the shootout, the militant was killed," the press service of the FSB department for Crimea and Sevastopol said in a statement.

"Urgent investigative actions and active search measures are now being carried out," the statement says. "The Russian Investigative Committee’s main investigation directorate in Crimea and Sevastopol is now establishing whether a criminal case should be launched."

A source in Crimea’s emergencies services earlier told TASS that local law enforcement officers had to kill a suspect, who offered armed resistance to his arrest.