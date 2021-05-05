Russia’s Chumakov Center says third dose of CoviVac vaccine may be required

MOSCOW, May 5. /TASS/. Russia’s Chumakov Federal Scientific Center for Research and Development of Immune and Biological Products considers administering three doses of its CoviVac vaccine, Corresponding Member of the Russian Academy of Sciences Aidar Ishmukhametov, the Center’s director, told TASS on Wednesday.

Ishmukhametov did not rule out that some people would need a third dose of the vaccine, depending on their individual features.

According to the scientist, the vaccine’s developers received the CoviVac vaccine at the trial stage.

"It was more than six months ago. None of them got sick," Ishmukhametov said.

"We are not chasing astronomical levels of antibodies, as our objective is to safeguard as gentle as possible from severe illness. Epidemiological efficacy is crucial, which means the decrease in cases," he told TASS.

The Chumakov Center’s inactivated whole-virion CoviVac vaccine was registered with the Russian Health Ministry on February 19. Whole-virion vaccines are based either on artificially weakened viruses incapable of causing a disease or killed (inactivated) viruses. It was Russia’s third vaccine certified for mass use.