Vector Center director says sure COVID-19 pandemic will be over in 2021

MOSCOW, November 29. /TASS/. The pandemic of the novel coronavirus infection will end in 2021, Rinat Maksyutov, director general of Russia’s Vector State Research Center of Virology and Biotechnology, a vaccine developer, said on Sunday.

"The virus will not go but the pandemic, of course, will come to an end. I am sure, it will be in 2021," he said at an online Science Bar Hopping festival, adding that it would be possible to organize this festival offline in July.

According to the expert, the pandemic will be over when a larger part of population is through with it and sufficient herd immunity is formed thanks to mass vaccination. However, in his words, it is wrong to say that the SDARS-CoV-2 virus may vanish at a certain point "in two shakes of a duck’s tail."

On March 11, 2020, the WHO declared the coronavirus outbreak a pandemic. According to the latest statistics, over 62.2 million people have been infected worldwide and more than 1.4 million deaths have been reported.

To date, 2,269,316 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Russia, with 1,761,457 patients having recovered from the disease. Russia’s latest data indicates 39,527 fatalities nationwide. Earlier, the Russian government set up an Internet hotline to keep the public updated on the coronavirus situation.