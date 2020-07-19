Russia’s Black Sea Fleet begins to track US Navy Porter destroyers in Black Sea

MOSCOW, July 19. /TASS/. Russia’s Black Sea Fleet has begun to track USS Porter, a US Navy destroyer, which entered the Black Sea on Sunday, Russia’s National Defense Management Center said.

"The Black Sea Fleet’s forces have begun to track USS Porter (an Arleigh Burke-class destroyer in the United States Navy), which entered the Black Sea at 19:45 Moscow time on July 19, 2020," it said.

The United States Sixth Fleet said earlier on Sunday, USS Porter was heading to the Black Sea to take part in Sea Breeze-2020 drills with Ukraine. The drills to be held from July 20 through 26 are expected to involve some 2,000 servicemen, 27 ships and 19 planes from nine countries, namely Bulgaria, Georgia, Spain, Norway, Romania, the United States, Turkey, France, and Ukraine.