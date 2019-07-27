Almost 300 people detained for participation in Moscow’s unauthorized rally

MOSCOW, July 27. /TASS/. Police officers have detained almost 300 participants of an unauthorized rally in central Moscow, the press service of the Moscow Main Directorate of the Interior Ministry told TASS.

"Two hundred and ninety-five people have been detained at an unauthorized rally in the center of the capital for the breach of peace," a police officer said.

He added that a considerable number of detained people are not Moscow residents. "All the detained people are being taken to local police departments for investigation," the source added.