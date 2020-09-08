{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
{{newsPoint.date * 1000 | date : 'HH:mm'}} {{newsPoint.mark}}
{{newsPoint.title}}
{{newsPoint.title+ ' '}}
{{newsPoint.subtitle}}
All news

Press review: Bundestag fears forsaking Nord Stream 2 and Russia charts new Syria strategy

Top stories in the Russian press on Tuesday, September 8
A transport vehicle moving a tube for the Nord Stream 2 natural gas pipeline, Ruegen, Germany Jens Buettner/dpa via AP
A transport vehicle moving a tube for the Nord Stream 2 natural gas pipeline, Ruegen, Germany
© Jens Buettner/dpa via AP

Izvestia: Bundestag fears abandoning Nord Stream 2 could cause major economic damage

Read also

Linking the Nord Stream 2 project to the Alexey Navalny case would mean succumbing to Washington’s threats and harming the economy, Bundestag lawmaker from the ruling CDU/CSU coalition Manfred Grund told Izvestia, noting that Chancellor Angela Merkel is now facing a lot of heat. German politicians interviewed by Izvestia noted that suspending the gas pipeline's construction would force German and European gas consumers to pay through the nose for energy supplies. Representatives from Nord Stream 2 AG told Izvestia that the sanctions against the project would jeopardize about 12 bln euro in investments in the EU's energy infrastructure, since gas delivery through the project is planned for markets throughout Europe.

Grund told Izvestia that because of the uproar over the Navalny case, Merkel is now under severe pressure from the opposition, the media and even representatives of her own party Christian Democratic Union (CDU). In his opinion, if Germany ties Nord Stream 2 to the blogger's case, it will succumb to threats from Washington and damage its own economy. Germany and Europe need an additional 55 bln cubic meters of gas now and for the next few years, he noted

"The sanctions against the project will jeopardize about 12 bln euro in investments in the EU's energy infrastructure. This infrastructure was built to deliver gas from Nord Stream 2 to gas markets throughout Europe," the Nord Stream 2 AG operator told Izvestia. The company noted that given the difficult global economic situation in the wake of the pandemic, the project’s suspension would block almost 700 mln euro of investments towards the completion of the gas pipeline.

Klaus Ernst, who heads the Bundestag Committee on Economic Affairs and Energy, told Izvestia that this is a private sector project that has been approved long ago and is almost completed. If it stops, German and European companies will suffer colossal damage.

Steffen Kotre, a member of the Bundestag’s energy committee, told the newspaper that European consumers will be the first to suffer from the pipeline’s suspension. According to him, they would have to pay more for gas from other countries, especially from the United States.

 

Izvestia: Belarus might slap sanctions on EU leadership

Read also

Minsk may impose sanctions against EU leaders in response to their restrictive measures against Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, an answer will be prepared within the next few days, the House of Representatives of Belarus told Izvestia. The country would like to avoid a sanctions race with the European Union, the legislature specified, but it will not leave any possible actions unanswered. Meanwhile, Lukashenko plans to meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin to hash over the Union State.

"We oppose sanctions, and consider them to be a relic of the 20th century, a remnant of ‘political bloc’ thinking. But on the other hand, there is the principle of reciprocity, so we reserve the right to provide a symmetrical or even asymmetrical answer, and a decision will be made in the coming days," said Andrey Savinykh, chairperson of the Standing Commission of the House of Representatives on International Affairs, to the newspaper. He added that the measures could include sanctions against the leaders of EU countries.

Meanwhile, the Belarusian leader plans to pay a visit to Russia. The exact date of the talks with Putin has not yet been disclosed. One of the key topics of the negotiations will be further integration of the Union State, Belarusian political scientist Aleksey Dzermant told Izvestia. According to him, the two leaders will focus on economic issues, namely the possibility of switching to a single currency within the union, as well as the tax maneuver.

"But it cannot be ruled out that the Belarusian side will also make statements about support for Russia's foreign policy. Symbolic gestures from Belarus are possible, for example, recognizing Crimea as part of Russia. However, this potential move could deprive Minsk of the status of a negotiating platform for Donbass and complicate relations with Kiev, the political scientist explained.

 

Kommersant: Russia’s top diplomat focuses on new cooperation framework with Damascus

Read also
US sanctions against Damascus under Caesar Act affect ordinary Syrians, Moscow says

Moscow has opened a new page in its relations with Syria, with economics topping the agenda. This was the impression after Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov visited Damascus for the first time in eight years, Kommersant writes. Russian Deputy Prime Minister Yuri Borisov visited the Syrian capital with him. Both of the Russian diplomatic VIPs noted that it would be difficult to establish effective economic interaction due to the West’s sanctions, but as Borisov noted, Moscow and Damascus will try to break the blockade of Syria together. The diplomatic bigwigs did not mention whether Moscow would nudge the Syrian authorities towards political reforms that will help Damascus emerge from international isolation.

Borisov promised that Moscow and Damascus would try to break the blockade of Syria, noting that Western sanctions impede investment in the Syrian economy. Russia has already managed to do a lot in the war-torn Middle Eastern country, he added. In particular, within the framework of the energy roadmap signed in 2018, Russia plans to restore about 40 infrastructure facilities there.

However, the sanctions affect cooperation as well, Kommersant writes. According to the newspaper, under the current conditions, Damascus cannot have the slightest hope of restoring dialogue with the West and lifting sanctions, which means there will be a shortage of funds for rebuilding Syria.

"If Assad does not start reforms, he will be left without money and only with a part of Syria. This will be his decision. But at the same time, a lot in Syria depends on what the future policy of the United States will be, and what will happen after the elections," a source in Moscow, familiar with the Syrian peace process, told Kommersant. At the same time, the source noted that the time had come for Russia to decide on the strategy of its presence in Syria in any situation, more precisely, on what conditions it will remain in this Middle Eastern country.

 

Nezavisimaya Gazeta: Russia’s service sector still struggling to get out of coronavirus crisis

Read also

The threat of a new coronavirus wave and the deterioration of the financial situation of Russian citizens are holding back the service industry from fully recovering following the removal of most of the quarantine restrictions, Nezavisimaya Gazeta writes. According to SberIndex, Russians’ spending on entertainment in August was almost 1.5-fold less than a year ago, and spending in restaurants, cafes and beauty salons lagged behind last year’s figures by more than 20%.

According to the newspaper, despite most of the quarantine restrictions being lifted and the fact that after the lockdown some people went to satisfy their "hunger" for many types of services from hairstyling to entertainment, demand is still far from the pre-lockdown levels. The public still has serious fears about the coronavirus, Nezavisimaya Gazeta writes. In addition, falling incomes and unclear labor market prospects in general serve as a disincentive.

The demand for services fell in early summer, restrained by a noticeable drop in the income of Russians, which continues to this day, analyst at Finam Alexey Korenev told the newspaper. "The return of consumer demand has been extremely bumpy. Thus, the entertainment sector is still far from recovery, and the volume of proceeds from film distribution is only 5% of the pre-crisis times," the expert added. At the same time, in his opinion, if new restrictions are introduced, then they may turn out to be less widespread.

 

Vedomosti: US can’t say no to Russian oil products

Read also

The export of petroleum products (gasoline, diesel fuel, fuel oil, naphtha, gas oil) from Russia to the United States by the end of this year may grow by 25% compared with last year to 175 mln barrel in physical terms and 1.5-fold to $6 bln in terms of value, Vygon Consulting analysts told Vedomosti. In the second half of the year, Russia will increase exports of oil products by 20-30%, experts said. At the same time, oil exports by the end of the year may decline 1.7-fold to 28 mln barrels and by a quarter in monetary terms to $1.5 bln, according to Vygon Consulting.

In early July, US presidential candidate Joe Biden spotlighted the sharp increase in hydrocarbon imports from Russia. The politician noted that this threatens the national security of the United States, and proposed restrictive measures.

However, in the next six months it will hardly be possible to do this, according to Vygon Consulting. The United States in 2019 refused to import raw materials from Venezuela. According to analysts, many refineries in America cannot run on light oil from Texas and shale fields. To avoid stopping production, the US is forced to buy raw materials from Russia.

In June 2020, Russia ranked fourth among major suppliers of crude oil and petroleum products to the United States, after Canada, Mexico and Saudi Arabia. Exports in June from Russia amounted to 16.54 mln barrels, the Energy Information Administration of the United States Department of Energy (EIA) said. According to Vygon Consulting, the total volume of oil and oil products exports from Russia to the United States in 2020 will be about $8 bln against $6 bln at the end of 2019.

 

 

TASS is not responsible for the material quoted in these press reviews.

Press review: Moscow’s ‘Navalny’ medical council offer and Lukashenko’s expanded crackdown
Top stories from the Russian press on Monday, September 7th
Read more
Russia introduces sanctions against former Ukrainian president Poroshenko
Pyotr Poroshenko formed part of the list, along with former Ukrainian MP Svyatoslav Vakarchuk and several other officials
Read more
Merkel does not rule out Berlin stance on Nord Stream 2 may depend on Navalny case
Earlier, Germany's top diplomat did not rule out that Berlin could change its position on Nord Stream 2, depending on Russia's actions after the incident with the blogger
Read more
Protests held across entire Belarus
10 people detained in Minsk
Read more
Russia's Shoigu thanks Chinese defense minister for attention to cooperation with Russia
Russian Defense Minister emphasized that the manner how the experience was shared by Russian and Chinese military doctors during the pandemic highlights a high level of the relationship between the two countries
Read more
Germany claims it has approved Russia’s request on Navalny case long ago
German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas repeated his call on Moscow to investigate the incident with Navalny
Read more
NATO plans to redeploy more US forces to Poland, says Russian defense minister
According to Shoigu, manpower of NATO Allied Command Operations deployed to Eastern Europe has surpassed 10,000 troops
Read more
Berlin deliberately delays investigation in Navalny case - Russian diplomat
According to Maria Zakharova, Berlin’s justice department received a request from Russia’s Prosecutor-General’s Office, which was sent on August 27, only on Friday
Read more
Lukashenko says Minsk intercepted chat proving Navalny’s poisoning was utter fabrication
The German government said on Wednesday that Navalny had been poisoned with the Novichok nerve agent
Read more
Russia’s health watchdog discovers inaccuracy in registration of COVID-19 fatalities
Some in-patient facilities used to attribute the coronavirus mortality rate to other illnesses, including cardiovascular or respiratory ones, according to the head of a medical news website
Read more
Russian ambassador to UK summoned to Foreign Office over Navalny
Last week, the German government claimed that Navalny’s test samples indicated that the opposition figure had been affected by a toxic agent belonging to the Novichok family
Read more
Press review: Moscow’s ‘Navalny’ medical council offer and Lukashenko’s expanded crackdown
Top stories from the Russian press on Monday, September 7th
Read more
Serbian president informed Lavrov about results of his visit to Washington
The sides also reiterated their commitment to the development of relations of strategic partnership and political dialogue
Read more
Russia’s coronavirus cases rise by 5,195 in the past day
According to the crisis center, the daily growth rate in the past 22 days did not exceed 0.5%
Read more
Tikhanovskaya blames Belarusian authorities for disappearance of opposition figure
According to the ex-presidential candidate, the country’s leadership is thus trying to derail the activity of the opposition
Read more
Cyberattacks during vote on Russian Constitution originated from US, UK, Ukraine — envoy
The presidential representative noted that cyberattacks targeting critical infrastructure and electoral processes had become a norm in 2020
Read more
Russia’s Medical Chamber urges German doctors to team up in assessing Navalny’s condition
Doctor Leonid Roshal noted that "many are concerned about Navalny’s fate"
Read more
US does not have proof of Navalny’s poisoning, says Trump
The US government does not doubt Germany’s conclusions on what happened to Navalny, added Trump
Read more
Soyuz carrier rocket’s third stage failure detected in January fixed - Progress center
According to the Progress center, a number of measures was carried out in order to prevent such situations
Read more
Thousands of protesters heading to Lukashenko’s residence in Minsk
Police warn the protesters that the rally is illegal but do not prevent their movement
Read more
Navalny removed from medically induced coma
The potential long-term effects to the blogger's health are yet to be gauged, according to Berlin’s Charite hospital
Read more
Russian MiG-31 jets intercept Norway’s Orion aircraft over Barents Sea third day in a row
The Norwegian aircraft were not allowed to illegally cross the Russian border in those three incidents
Read more
Moscow plans mass coronavirus vaccination for end of year
The city’s Mayor Sergei Sobyanin added that the post-registration trials of Russia’s coronavirus vaccine would last two to six months
Read more
Lawyers looking for Belarusian opposition politicians Kolesnikova, Kravtsov, Rodnenkov
The lawyers have been unable to get in touch with them
Read more
Belarus state TV releases recording of Warsaw-Berlin phone call on incident with Navalny
When asked by the Polish official whether Navalny’s was really poisoned, the caller from Berlin said it doesn’t matter since any methods are good in warfare
Read more
Lukashenko will hardly manage to dot all i’s during visit to Moscow, says analyst
The expert believes that further steps to build and develop the Union State of Russia and Belarus will be impeded by disproportions between the two partners, such as the size of their territory, the population and the GDP
Read more
Russia, Turkey, Iran united by goal to avoid Libyan scenario in Syria, top diplomat says
Russia’s top diplomat stressed that a "complete consensus does not exist anywhere"
Read more
Russian delegation led by Deputy PM Borisov arrives on visit to Damascus
During a two-day visit to Damascus, the Russian delegation will take part in a meeting of the Russian-Syrian intergovernmental commission on trade, economic, technical and scientific cooperation
Read more
Lavrov assures relations with Turkey will not affect Russia-Cyprus dialogue
According to Russia’s top diplomat, Moscow is concerned about regular crises in the Eastern Mediterranean
Read more
Kremlin derides US bid to create 'Navalny list' as absurd
The Kremlin spokesman called for a sober attitude to the situation
Read more
Western specialists work on agents of Novichok family for many years - Foreign Ministry
The Russian Foreign Ministry also noted that multiple statements that are hostile to Russia can be heard concerning Navalny’s health
Read more
Russian diplomat says her post on Serbian president ‘misinterpreted’
Maria Zakharova said that it just criticized US arrogance
Read more
Belarusian prime minister inoculated with Russian COVID-19 vaccine
On August 11, Russia became the first country in the world to register a COVID-19 vaccine, under the name of Sputnik V
Read more
Russian military inspectors to hold observation flight over the Czech Republic this week
The observation flight is carried out with the use of an An-30B aircraft
Read more
Allegations against Russia on Libya not corroborated by facts — Foreign Minister Lavrov
Some media earlier claimed that Russia uses Syria as a foothold to move arms and mercenaries to Libya
Read more
First batch of Sputnik V vaccine for civilian circulation produced in Russia
Russian Health Minister Mikhail Murashko explained that civilian production at this stage meant vaccination of citizens from the risk groups, namely teachers and doctors
Read more
No reason to narrow discussions of Navalny case to Nord Stream 2, says German top diplomat
Heiko Maas pointed out that the gas pipeline’s construction involves "over 100 companies form 12 European countries and about half of them come from Germany"
Read more
Kremlin sees no risk that Germany will block Nord Stream 2 project
The Kremlin spokesman was asked to comment on the statements by a number of German politicians calling to suspend the implementation of the project
Read more
Russia’s Shoigu worried about constant presence of non-littoral states’ ships in Black Sea
NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said earlier that NATO views the Black Sea as a strategic region and intends to bolster its presence there
Read more
Belarus' Kolesnikova, Kravtsov, Rodnenkov pass through border control
Read more
Eight Russian jets scramble to intercept three US bombers over Black Sea
The National Defense Control Center pointed out that after the US aircraft had flown away from the border of the Russian Federation, the Russian fighter jets returned to home airbases
Read more
Over 100 people detained during Sunday’s protests in Belarus
The Vesna human rights center said that 151 people had been detained during protests in Minsk
Read more
Press review: Novichok allegations imperil Nord Stream 2 and does Russia have a Covid cure
Top stories in the Russian press on Friday, September 4
Read more
Russian businessman transfers payment to Charite hospital for Navalny’s treatment
In August, Prigozhin bought the debt of Navalny, Sobol and the Anti-Corruption Foundation to Moskovsky shkolnik
Read more
Zvezda shipyard to construct 15 Arc7 tankers for Arctic LNG 2
The participants of Arctic LNG 2 approved earlier the construction of 15 Arc7 ice-class LNG tankers at Zvezda Shipbuilding Complex in accordance with the project’s sea transportation strategy
Read more
Belarusian Coordination Council member Maria Kolesnikova detained at the border
According to the State Border Committee, she was passing through border control together with her associates Anton Rodnenkov and Ivan Kravtsov
Read more
EU won’t blacklist Lukashenko due to German stance — Die Welt
Mainly the Baltic states and Poland urged to introduce restrictive measures against the Belarusian leader
Read more
Press review: Russian hackers leak US voter data and German investment exits Russia
Top stories from the Russian press on Tuesday, September 1st
Read more
Russia offers its newest Su-57 jet for exports
The Su-57 is made to destroy all kinds of air, ground and water-based targets
Read more
Hollywood star Steven Seagal arrives in Crimea
The reason for Seagal’s visit to Crimea was not announced
Read more
Serbia will not diversify gas import in favor of more expensive gas - Vucic
Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic noted that the agreement still has a clause, which implies a generalized diversification of energy resources
Read more