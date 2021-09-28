Out-of-home company Billups announces first European hire, Andrew Brunton

AMSTERDAM, September 28. /PRNewswire/ Billups, the largest privately held out-of-home technology and managed services company in the U.S., has announced the company's first hire in Europe with the official appointment of Andrew Brunton as Regional Director, EMEA. Based in Amsterdam, Andrew will be responsible for introducing and developing Billups capabilities in the European marketplace through innovative technology, deeper audience understanding and creative media solutions.

With over 12 years of experience, Andrew brings international perspective accompanied by strategic marketing and out-of-home media expertise from his work on premiere brands such as Facebook, American Express, Rolex and Three Mobile while at Kinetic Worldwide, London and Amsterdam.

Prior to joining Billups, Andrew led the Nike EMEA City Offense team as part of Mindshare Worldwide in Amsterdam through industry-leading activations that celebrated cultural moments to create deeper, more meaningful consumer connections with real-word outcomes.

In Andrew's new role at Billups, he will focus on the company's EMEA expansion, business development and media initiatives that deliver out-of-home best practices and exceptional strategic services through patented technologies and data measurement.

"This is a big moment for Billups, and we are beyond thrilled to have Andrew join us, as he will be instrumental in establishing and elevating our footprint across technology, data science, media planning, buying and measurement within the European space," said Benjamin Billups, Co-Founder at Billups. "His passion for solving client challenges and obsession over reaching audiences using out-of-home activations will help us deliver amazing and move our business forward in unprecedented, impactful ways."