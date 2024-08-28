Submission of applications for the Eventiada Awards will last until September 30

The Eventiada Awards is international communication award accepting applications in Russian. Since 2011, the award has been recognizing the best projects implemented by global brands, leading corporations and organizations. Over the 12 years of its existence, the award has received a total of more than eight thousand applications from 22 countries.

This year, the Eventiada Awards are held for the 13th time and reward the best projects implemented by companies, corporations, organizations, as well as individuals and students. The best works will be selected by an expert council and an international jury of the award with the participation of artificial intelligence.

This year, the Eventiada Awards accepts applications in the following categories:

•⁠ ⁠Personal nominations

•⁠ ⁠Advertising and marketing communications

•⁠ ⁠Corporate and business communications

•⁠ ⁠Sustainable development

•⁠ ⁠Youth nominations

The final of the award and the awards ceremony will take place in Moscow on December 3, 2024 at the Rossiya Segodnya International Information Agency.

The organizers of the Eventiada Awards are the Orta Group in partnership with the Association of Managers, the Marketing Association of Uzbekistan (MAU), the Union of Advertising Artists of Azerbaijan, the Association of Communications and Marketing Agencies of Belarus (ACMA), the Armenian PR Association (APRA), the Association of Advertising Agencies of the Republic of Moldova (AARM) ), Association of Public Relations Consulting Companies (AKOS), Russian Academy of Public Relations (RAOS), Non-profit Association of Digital Market Professionals (ARDA), Association of Branding Companies of Russia (ABKR), Russian Association of Electronic Communications (RAEC), Association of Directors for Communications and Corporate Media of Russia (ACMR). Industrial partners of the award: Association of Communication Agencies of Russia (AKAR), Russian Association of Marketing Services (RAMU).

The award's media partner is TASS.