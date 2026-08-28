Guests from Indonesia, Mongolia, Myanmar, China to address EEF alongside Putin — aide

MOSCOW, August 28. /TASS/. Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto, Mongolian Prime Minister Nyam-Osoryn Uchral, Vice-President of Myanmar Nyo Saw and Chinese Vice Premier Ding Xuexiang wil deliver speeches at the plenary session of the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF) on September 3, Russian Presidential Aide Yury Ushakov said on Friday.

"Alongside Russian President Vladimir Putin, it [the plenary session] will be attended by Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto, Mongolian Prime Minister Nyam-Osoryn Uchral, Vice-President of Myanmar Nyo Saw, and Chinese Vice Premier Ding Xuexiang," Ushakov told journalists.

The Eastern Economic Forum (EEF) will be held in Vladivostok on September 1 through 4. The main theme of the 2026 forum is "Developing the Far East for the Benefit of Its People." The forum is organized by the Roscongress Foundation with the support of the Russian government.

TASS is the forum’s general media partner.