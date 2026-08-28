Vast majority of Russian fighters seeks a military comeback post treatment, medic says

MELITOPOL, August 28. /TASS/. An overwhelming majority of Russian soldiers hospitalized with wounds would like to return to the battlefield after treatment, Lukas, an emergency physician and anesthesiologist who works at a frontline medical unit in the Zaporozhye Region, told TASS.

"Very many injured fighters eventually come back to the special military operation zone - I think, around 90 [percent], that’s for sure," he said.

According to him, doctors are doing all they can so those injured can recover as promptly as possible.