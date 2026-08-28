Russian embassy in Serbia offers condolences over Mladic’s death

BELGRADE, August 28. /TASS/. The Russian embassy in Serbia has offered condolences to the family of Bosnian Serb Army Сommander Ratko Mladic, who recently died in The Hague.

"In connection with General Ratko Mladic’s death, we express our sincere condolences to his family and friends," the embassy said in a statement posted on the X social network.

Former Bosnian Serb Army Сommander Ratko Mladic, who was sentenced to life imprisonment by the International Criminal Tribunal for the former Yugoslavia, died in prison in The Hague at the age of 84 on August 27, 2026.