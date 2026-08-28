Kiev troops shell DPR 24 times in past day, civilian wounded

DONETSK, August 28. /TASS/. The armed forces of Ukraine attacked cities and towns of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) 24 times in the past day, wounding one civilian, the DPR department for documenting Ukraine’s war crimes said.

"A total of 24 shelling attacks by Ukrainian armed groups were registered over the past day," the authority said in its daily bulletin. "One civilian was reported to have been wounded."

As a result, two residential buildings, special equipment, and five civil infrastructure sites were damaged in the reported period.