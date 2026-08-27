MOSCOW, August 27. /TASS/. Western countries are systematically targeting Russian academics, Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said at a briefing.

"I can recall the recent incident involving the detention of Russian archaeologist Alexander Butyagin in Poland at Ukraine’s request. Taken together, all this points to the West’s systematic targeting of Russian academics, who should exercise utmost caution when choosing international events," the diplomat said.

Zakharova also noted that Kiev’s neo-Nazi ideology is manifesting itself in the academic sphere. "The Ukrainian authorities continue attempting to unlawfully appropriate the results of research conducted by Russian archaeologists on the Crimean Peninsula," she added.

According to Zakharova, the Kiev regime intended to do so during the 25th International Congress of Byzantine Studies, which is taking place in Vienna. "I would like to draw attention to the fact that only a few days before the congress, on August 12, a Kiev court issued a ruling to seize the academic materials of Russian delegates to the congress and sent a corresponding request to Austria’s Interior Ministry, which apparently was prepared to carry it out," she concluded.

In April 2025, Kiev issued an international arrest warrant for Butyagin. In December 2025, Polish security services detained the archaeologist while he was traveling from the Netherlands to the Balkans as part of his European lecture tour. Ukraine sought his extradition, but he was released in April 2026 as part of an exchange on the Belarusian-Polish border. The archaeologist’s return was made possible by a multistage operation conducted in cooperation with Belarusian security services.