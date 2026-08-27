MOSCOW, August 27. /TASS/. London, Paris, and Berlin are direct participants in terrorist attacks carried out by the Kiev regime on Russian territory, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said.

Given Ukraine’s strikes with British weapons, Moscow has every right to attack British military facilities, she said at a briefing.

Commenting on Finnish President Alexander Stubb’s statements in support of Ukrainian strikes deeper into Russia and against Wildberries’ warehouses, she said he was bringing shame to Finland by promoting Russophobia, nationalism, and xenophobia.

TASS has compiled the key statements made by the Foreign Ministry spokesperson.

Duma elections

The OSCE Office for Democratic Institutions and Human Rights "will not take part" in monitoring the September State Duma elections. According to Zakharova, the platform is simply no longer viable, as it is "renowned for its double standards when participating in international election monitoring."

Supplying Kiev with British weapons

London’s transfer of Storm Shadow cruise missiles to Kiev confirms London’s direct involvement in the conflict: "The story with the Storm Shadows perfectly encapsulates London’s involvement in the Ukrainian conflict."

The United Kingdom did everything it could to eschew questions about the use of Storm Shadow, but at some point "their use became obvious."

Russia is well within its right to retaliate to Ukrainian strikes using British weapons by targeting "any British military facilities and equipment in Ukraine and beyond."

The UK will not be able to shift responsibility onto "Kiev’s puppets" for transferring the technology for the independent production of Storm Shadow missiles: "Now we are hearing that London is ready to provide Kiev with the information necessary to produce Storm Shadows on its own. I believe Andy Burnham’s government understands what this will lead to. They understand how the Ukrainian armed forces militants would use Storm Shadows if they had the opportunity to actively replenish their arsenal -- which, naturally, our military will not allow. But London won’t be able to shift the responsibility onto Kiev’s puppets."

Kiev’s nuclear blackmail

The Kiev regime, by hitting on Energodar, "is deliberately resorting to nuclear blackmail, putting the security of all of Europe--and, in fact, the entire world--at risk."

Kiev’s statements on contacts with Moscow

The Foreign Ministry cannot confirm the statements made by Kirill Budanov, head of Vladimir Zelensky’s office (listed in Russia as a terrorist and extremist), regarding non·public contacts with Moscow: "I think it’s important to remember that many statements in Kiev today are made simply for media effect."

Zakharova noted that no new proposals for negotiations on the Ukrainian settlement were received from Kiev and its Western curators.

Western support for the conflict in Ukraine

Any foreign troops in Ukraine that "hinder the conduct of the special military operation and the achievement of our goals are categorically unacceptable and will become legitimate military targets."

In this case, the West will be responsible for further escalation of the conflict: "The responsibility for this will fall on those Western politicians who have decided on further escalation."

The exercise of the occupation forces announced by the Coalition of the Willing for October-November in the European Union countries bordering Ukraine is, in fact, nothing more than "another step towards even greater involvement of the European NATO countries in the conflict."

The United Kingdom and France are direct participants in terrorist attacks carried out by the Kiev regime in Russia: "You in Paris, London, Berlin and other capitals are directly responsible as participants in terrorist attacks."

Stubb's statements

Finnish President Alexander Stubb, in justifying Kiev’s strikes against civilian targets in Russia, becomes a terrorist: "If he, understanding that this is a purely civilian facility, justifies its destruction -- and the destruction not only of the facility’s infrastructure but also the killing of people -- then he himself is a terrorist."

Stubb brings shame to his people by preaching Russophobia, nationalism, and xenophobia: "It never even occurred to them [the citizens of Finland] that he would shame them by preaching nationalism and xenophobia. But that's how it is, by making such statements, he is bringing shame to his country, nation, and people."

Russia will not leave "any hostile attack" by Finland or any other Russophobic country unanswered. "And a measured response will inevitably follow, fully in line with our national interests," Zakharova added.

On Armenia

The European Union is "cynically exploiting" Armenia and its people in its confrontation with Russia.

Russia still considers the republic a fraternal country, so it cannot remain indifferent to the political processes taking place there, especially when they "take place under the slogans related to bilateral relations with the Russian Federation."

The trend towards escalating repression against political forces and figures advocating preservation and strengthening of allied relations with Russia continues: "Such a destructive line of the authorities of the republic stands in stark contrast to the public assurances of official Yerevan that they are not taking steps to worsen relations with Russia."

Zelensky exposes his own lies

US President Donald Trump can draw his own conclusions about Zelensky's faux-pas saying SpaceX was ready to give the go·ahead for using Starlink to launch strikes deep into Russia: "Now Zelensky has betrayed himself, and Trump had the opportunity, I think, to draw the appropriate conclusions."

Zelensky’s latest attempt to draw the US leadership into an escalation "has simply turned into a his own public hanging": "During a recent meeting with journalists, he admitted that he had misled Trump about the readiness of SpaceX’s management to give the go·ahead for using the Starlink satellite system to hit deep into Russian territory -- he said that the Ukrainian Defense Ministry had provided him with unverified data."

Assad’s stay in Russia

The decision to admit former Syrian President Bashar al·Assad to Russia was a humanitarian one: "There was and is no political motive behind his admission to our country. It was made based solely on humanitarian considerations, given the dramatic circumstances surrounding the change of power in Syria; he and members of his family were in danger of death."

On Nepal flood

Russia "strongly urges" its citizens to refrain from visiting the areas of Nepal hit by the flood, and also calls on fellow citizens in this country to "immediately contact the Russian embassy in Kathmandu to register and, if necessary, to receive assistance." The Russian diplomatic missions in China and Nepal are "making efforts to establish the whereabouts of Russians" who have lost contact in the disaster·affected area.