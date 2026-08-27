Russian intel chief says meeting with US counterpart is 'part of job'

MOSCOW, August 27. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Intelligence Service Director Sergey Naryshkin confirmed that he met with CIA Director John Ratcliffe during his visit to Moscow.

Naryshkin said such talks between intelligence chiefs are a regular part of their work and take place almost every week.

Ratcliffe visited the Russian capital on Tuesday.

TASS compiled the key points from the meeting between the SVR and CIA chiefs.

On the meeting

Naryshkin confirmed his meeting with the CIA director: "It took place; there was nothing out of the ordinary."

He said meetings between intelligence chiefs from different countries are routine affairs: "Whether in person or online, such meetings are part of our work."

Naryshkin highlighted that he meets "practically every week" with intelligence chiefs from "every continent in the world": "So the meeting with John Ratcliffe was also part of our regular work."

US President Donald Trump also said the CIA director’s trip to Russia was "semi-routine" the previous day: "He’s there, you know, very sort of semi-routine. I hate to disappoint people."

Topics discussed

Naryshkin said he discussed intelligence matters with the CIA director: "The work of intelligence services is a rather delicate and specialized matter," he added.

Trump previously dismissed claims that Ratcliffe visited Moscow because of rising tensions with NATO or the situation around Iran.