Foreign military contingents in Ukraine to be Russia’s legitimate targets — diplomat

MOSCOW, August 27. /TASS/. Any foreign contingents in Ukraine that hinder efforts toward a sustainable settlement will become legitimate military targets for Russia, with Western countries bearing responsibility for any further escalation of the conflict, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said at a briefing.

"As we have repeatedly stressed, a deployment of any foreign military contingents in Ukraine that obstructs the special military operation and the achievement of a sustainable settlement is categorically unacceptable and will become legitimate military targets," Zakharova stated.

"The responsibility for this will fall on Western politicians who have chosen further escalation," she continued.

The diplomat noted that the October-November military drills announced by the Coalition of the Willing in the European Union countries bordering on Ukraine are, in fact, nothing more than "another step towards even greater involvement of European NATO member states in the conflict."

"The conflict, which according to their words, they periodically want to resolve and therefore demand a place at the negotiating table," she added.