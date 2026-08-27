Putin expresses condolences to Xi Jinping over landslide aftermath in China

MOSCOW, August 27. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin sent his condolences to Chinese leader Xi Jinping on the aftermath of the mudslides in China’s Tibet Autonomous Region.

"I would like to express my deepest condolences on the tragic aftermath of the mudslides in China’s Tibet Autonomous Region. Please convey my sympathy and support to those who have lost family members or loved ones in this natural disaster. I also wish a speedy recovery for all those affected," said the Russian president’s message posted on the Kremlin’s website.