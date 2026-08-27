Foreign military contingents in Ukraine to be Russia’s legitimate targets — diplomat

MOSCOW, August 27. /TASS/. Any foreign contingents in Ukraine that hinder efforts toward a sustainable settlement will become legitimate military targets for Russia, with Western countries bearing responsibility for any further escalation of the conflict, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said at a briefing.

"As we have repeatedly stressed, a deployment of any foreign military contingents in Ukraine that obstructs the special military operation and the achievement of a sustainable settlement is categorically unacceptable and will become legitimate military targets," Zakharova stated.

"The responsibility for this will fall on Western politicians who have chosen further escalation," she added.