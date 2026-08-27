MOSCOW, August 27. /TASS/. The Kiev regime is trying to convince the West of its battlefield successes despite the lack of real results, Russian Armed Forces’ General Staff Chief Army General Valery Gerasimov stated.

"In the absence of tangible results on the ground, the Ukrainian leadership is trying to convince its Western backers of the success of the Ukrainian military on the battlefield. Therefore, as part of a propaganda campaign, it is spreading false information about an allegedly successful offensive in the Zaporozhye Region," he said.