Russian aircraft hit Ukrainian army’s deployment sites by FAB-500 bombs in Kharkov area

MOSCOW, August 21. /TASS/. Russian combat aircraft hit the Ukrainian army’s deployment sites by FAB-500 high-explosive precision-guided bombs in the Kharkov Region, Russia’s Defense Ministry reported, releasing the relevant video footage of the strikes.

"As a result of reconnaissance measures, the Russian Armed Forces uncovered temporary deployment sites of the Ukrainian army’s 159th separate mechanized brigade in the settlement of Blagodatnoye in the Kharkov Region. The crews of the Russian Aerospace Forces delivered strikes on the uncovered targets, using five FAB-500 aerial bombs with the unified glide/adjustment module," the ministry said in a statement.

Live-recording images verified the successful destruction of all the designated targets, it said.