MOSCOW, August 20. /TASS/. Finnish weapons crossing the Ukrainian border become a legitimate target for Russia, and Helsinki's hostile attacks will not go unanswered, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said at a news briefing.

She noted that Finland, starting in 2022, "has become one of the most ardent sponsors of the Kiev regime, providing Ukraine with an unprecedented amount of financial and material assistance."

"Finnish weapons crossing the Ukrainian border automatically become a legitimate target for the Russian Armed Forces. Not a single hostile action by Helsinki will go unanswered," Zakharova emphasized.