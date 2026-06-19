Russia continues to provide food aid to Cuba through UN program, ambassador says

HAVANA, June 19. /TASS/. Russia continues to provide food aid to Cuba, purchased through Russia's contribution to the UN World Food Program (WFP), Russia’s ambassador to Havana, Viktor Koronelli, has told TASS.

"We provide assistance to Cuba, including through the mechanisms of the World Food Program," he noted. "We continue to assist with food supplies purchased through Russia's contribution to the UN WFP budget."

Koronelli also recalled that on June 16, he met with Lena Savelli, Regional Director of the WFP Office for Latin America and the Caribbean, at the Russian embassy in Havana. They discussed continuing assistance to Cuba, which is experiencing a difficult situation due to unilateral US measures aimed at a complete blockade of fuel supplies to the island.