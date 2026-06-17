Russian-Turkish relations on the rise — Putin

KAZAN, June 17. /TASS/. Relations between Russia and Turkey are on an upward trajectory, thanks in large part to the stance taken by Turkish President Recep Erdogan, Russian President Vladimir Putin said during a meeting with Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan.

"Relations between our countries are developing in an upward fashion, and we are very glad about that. Our contacts have long stopped being purely formal, they truly are of friendly nature, and they are constantly gaining more and more substance," he said. "And, to a considerable degree, this is thanks to the stance taken by Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan."

The Russian leader added that Fidan had a series of meetings and useful contacts with officials from different Russian governmental agencies, including Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.