Russian ombudswoman plans to discuss Ukraine’s Starobelsk strike with Red Cross Committee

MOSCOW, June 2. /TASS/. Russian Human Rights Commissioner Yana Lantratova announced that she plans to meet with representatives of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC).

"I have a meeting scheduled with representatives of the International Committee of the Red Cross," Lantratova told Vesti.

The ombudswoman said she intends to discuss the events in Starobelsk with the organization's representatives. On the night of May 22, a dormitory and an academic building at a teacher training college in the city came under attack by the Ukrainian military. Twenty-one people were killed.