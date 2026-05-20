Russia, China discuss with each other their relations with US — Kremlin aide

BEIJING, May 20. /TASS/. Russia and China discuss with each other issues of their relations with the United States, Russian Presidential Aide Yury Ushakov said on Wednesday.

"We are discussing issues of each of our countries’ relationship with the United States," Ushakov said in an interview with Russia’s Channel One television broadcaster.

Presidential Aide Ushakov is among other Russian officials as part of the delegation escorting President Vladimir Putin during his official visit to China this week.

Putin arrived in Beijing for an official visit on the evening of May 19 at the invitation of Chinese President Xi Jinping. On the morning of May 20, the leaders met for bilateral talks and later attended a ceremony marking the signing of more than 20 documents on bilateral cooperation in various areas by official representatives on behalf of the Russian delegation and China.

Putin and Xi signed "The Declaration on the Emergence of a Multipolar World and a New Type of International Relations" and also agreed to extend "The Treaty of Good-Neighborliness and Friendly Cooperation."

The Russian president’s visit to China was timed to coincide with the 25th anniversary of "The Treaty of Good-Neighborliness and Friendly Cooperation," which serves as a foundation for bilateral ties, and the 30th anniversary of the establishment of the China-Russia strategic partnership for coordination in the 21st century.